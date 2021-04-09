Jazz rout Trail Blazers for 23rd straight home victory

Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (10) lays the ball up while guarded by Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Isaac Hale) AP

Donovan Mitchell scored 37 points to lead the Utah Jazz to their 23rd straight home victory, 122-103 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night.

Rudy Gobert had 18 points and 21 rebounds, Joe Ingles added 13 points and six assists and Utah dominated the glass by outrebounding Portland 58-41 while snapping a two-game skid.

Damian Lillard scored 23 points and C.J. McCollum added 19 to lead the Trail Blazers, who lost for the third time in four games.

Utah surged on offense in the third quarter when it erased a six-point deficit and built a double-digit lead while scoring 40 points on 57% shooting from the field.

The Jazz went on a 25-4 run over a six-minute stretch to take a 93-72 lead. Mitchell, Gobert and Ingles combined to make 10 free throws during that stretch. Ingles and Mitchell also combined to score or assist on seven baskets during the decisive run.

Both teams struggled with generating consistent offense in the first half. Utah shot 41% from the field and Portland shot 43%. Each team finally settled into a rhythm late in the second quarter.

The Jazz went up 46-42 when Mitchell scored back-to-back baskets and assisted on a pair of others over a 2½-minute stretch. Mitchell scored or assisted on 10 of Utah’s 20 first-half baskets.

Portland answered with a 12-0 run and took a 54-46 lead just before halftime. McCollum and Lillard scored back-to-back baskets to finish off the run.

Trail Blazers: Jusuf Nurkic played on a minutes restriction after a one-game absence due to right knee inflammation. Nurkic finished with 10 points, six rebounds and four assists in 22 minutes. ... Portland outscored Utah 10-7 in fast-break points.

Jazz: Jordan Clarkson did not play because of a sprained right ankle. It was the first game Clarkson missed this season. ... Derrick Favors passed Mehmet Okur for 10th place on the Jazz career scoring list. Favors has scored 7,527 points with Utah. He finished with seven points against Portland. ... Utah is now 9-1 in games with zero days rest.

Trail Blazers: Host the Detroit Pistons on Saturday.

Jazz: Host the Sacramento Kings on Saturday.