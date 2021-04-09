Buffalo plays division foe Washington

Washington Capitals (25-11-4, second in the East Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (9-24-6, eighth in the East Division)

Buffalo, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Washington takes on Buffalo for a East Division matchup.

The Sabres are 9-24-6 in division matchups. Buffalo serves 6.3 penalty minutes per game, the least in the league. Steven Fogarty leads the team averaging 1.0.

The Capitals are 25-11-4 against East Division teams. Washington is eighth in the NHL recording 8.8 points per game, averaging 3.3 goals and 5.5 assists.

In their last meeting on March 15, Washington won 6-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fogarty leads the Sabres with a plus-two in eight games this season. Kyle Okposo has one goal and six assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

Alex Ovechkin leads the Capitals with 20 goals and has 35 points. T.J. Oshie has 9 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 3-5-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

Capitals: 5-5-0, averaging 2.9 goals, five assists, 3.5 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with an .891 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sabres: Dylan Cozens: out (upper body), Carter Hutton: out (lower body), Jake McCabe: out (knee), Will Borgen: out (forearm), Curtis Lazar: out (lower body), Jack Eichel: out (upper body).

Capitals: Michal Kempny: out (lower body).