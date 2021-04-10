Sports

Struggling Diamondbacks look to end 3-game losing streak

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Cincinnati Reds (6-1) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (2-6)

Phoenix; Saturday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Jeff Hoffman (1-0, 1.80 ERA, .60 WHIP, 6 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks enter the game as losers of their last three games.

The Diamondbacks went 16-14 at home in 2020. Arizona hit .241 as a team with 2.8 extra base hits per game and 12 total triples last year.

The Reds finished 15-16 in road games in 2020. Cincinnati hit 90 total home runs and averaged 6.5 hits per game last season.

The teams meet for the first time this season. Cincinnati leads the season series 1-0.

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Joakim Soria: (calf), Zac Gallen: (forearm), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), Ketel Marte: (hamstring), Nick Ahmed: (knee).

Reds: Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Sonny Gray: (back), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Shogo Akiyama: (hamstring).

  Comments  

Sports

Archer expected to start for Tampa Bay against New York

April 10, 2021 3:20 AM

Sports

Minor scheduled to start for Royals at White Sox

April 10, 2021 3:20 AM

Sports

Webb scheduled to start as San Francisco hosts Colorado

April 10, 2021 3:20 AM

Sports

Zimmermann scheduled to start for Baltimore against Boston

April 10, 2021 3:20 AM

Sports

Pineda expected to start as Minnesota hosts Seattle

April 10, 2021 3:20 AM

Sports

Colorado visits Anaheim after shutout victory

April 10, 2021 3:11 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service