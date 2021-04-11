Bachus throws for 3 TDs, UT-Martin beat Tennessee Tech 40-7

John Bachus passed for 265 yards and three touchdowns and UT-Martin never trailed in its 40-7 win over Tennessee Tech on Sunday, the season finale for both teams.

Andrew Henley took a lateral from Bachus and hit Payton Logan in stride for a 39-yard touchdown catch-and-run on a double-pass to give UT-Martin (3-4, 3-4 Ohio Valley Conference) a 6-0 lead after the PAT attempt bounced off the upright.

Bachus hit Colton for a 50-yard touchdown late in the first quarter to make it 13-0 late in the first quarter. He added a 19-yard TD pass to Rich Griglione early in the third and a 34-yard scoring strike to Kevin Butler on the last play of the quarter made it 37-0 going into the fourth.

Tennessee Tech's Quiton Cross had eight receptions for 101 yards, including a 22-yard touchdown with 55 seconds remaining to avoid the shutout.

The Golden Eagles (2-5, 2-5) converted just 1-of-14 third downs.

