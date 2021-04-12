Sacramento takes on New Orleans, aims to break 6-game slide

Sacramento Kings (22-31, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (24-29, 11th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Monday, 9 p.m. EDT

LINE: Pelicans -3.5; over/under is 232

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento comes into the matchup with New Orleans after losing six games in a row.

The Pelicans have gone 13-17 against Western Conference opponents. New Orleans is eighth in the league with 114.6 points and is shooting 48.1% from the field.

The Kings are 10-15 in Western Conference play. Sacramento is third in the league scoring 53.6 points per game in the paint led by De'Aaron Fox averaging 12.1.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Kings won the last matchup 118-109 on Feb. 1. Fox scored 38 points to help lead Sacramento to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Ingram is second on the Pelicans averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers, and is scoring 23.8 points per game while shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc. Steven Adams is shooting 50.8% and averaging 5.7 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Fox is averaging 24.7 points and 3.4 rebounds for the Kings. Richaun Holmes is shooting 62.4% and averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 5-5, averaging 110.5 points, 46.5 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.6 points on 47.8% shooting.

Kings: 4-6, averaging 113 points, 40 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.1 points on 48.1% shooting.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Lonzo Ball: out (hip), Nickeil Alexander-Walker: out (ankle), Josh Hart: out (thumb).

Kings: Marvin Bagley III: out (hand).