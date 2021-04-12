Sports

UNC football opens its season against Virginia Tech. We now know when the game is.

ACC football schedules were announced back in January but North Carolina’s season-opener at Virginia Tech included an either/or date of Sept. 2 or 3.

The conference on Monday announced the game will be on Sept. 3, a Friday. The time and how to watch will be announced later.

Here’s UNC’s complete schedule:

North Carolina‘s 2021 football schedule

Sept. 3 -- at Virginia Tech

Sept. 11 -- vs. Georgia State

Sept. 18 -- vs. Virginia

Sept. 25 -- at Georgia Tech

Oct. 2 -- vs. Duke

Oct. 9 -- vs. Florida State

Oct. 16 -- vs. Miami

Oct. 30 -- at Notre Dame

Nov. 6 -- vs. Wake Forest*

Nov. 11 -- at Pitt

Nov. 20 -- vs. Wofford

Nov. 26 -- at N.C. State

* -- non-conference game

