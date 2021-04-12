Sports
UNC football opens its season against Virginia Tech. We now know when the game is.
ACC football schedules were announced back in January but North Carolina’s season-opener at Virginia Tech included an either/or date of Sept. 2 or 3.
The conference on Monday announced the game will be on Sept. 3, a Friday. The time and how to watch will be announced later.
Here’s UNC’s complete schedule:
North Carolina‘s 2021 football schedule
Sept. 3 -- at Virginia Tech
Sept. 11 -- vs. Georgia State
Sept. 18 -- vs. Virginia
Sept. 25 -- at Georgia Tech
Oct. 2 -- vs. Duke
Oct. 9 -- vs. Florida State
Oct. 16 -- vs. Miami
Oct. 30 -- at Notre Dame
Nov. 6 -- vs. Wake Forest*
Nov. 11 -- at Pitt
Nov. 20 -- vs. Wofford
Nov. 26 -- at N.C. State
* -- non-conference game
