Orlando City SC opens season at home against Atlanta United FC

Atlanta United FC vs. Orlando City SC

Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando City SC takes on Atlanta United FC at home for the season opener.

Orlando City SC went 11-4-8 overall and 8-1-3 at home during the 2020 season. Orlando City SC scored 48 goals last season, averaging 0.8 per game.

Atlanta United FC went 6-13-4 overall during the 2020 season while going 2-6-2 on the road. Atlanta United FC scored 23 goals a season ago and recorded 17 assists.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Orlando City SC: Mauricio Pereyra.

Atlanta United FC: Mo Adams (injured).