Nashville SC plays FC Cincinnati in season opener
FC Cincinnati vs. Nashville SC
Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: Nashville SC starts the season at home against FC Cincinnati.
Nashville SC finished 8-7-8 overall and 4-2-5 at home during the 2020 season. Nashville SC averaged 0.5 goals on 1.8 shots on goal per game a season ago.
FC Cincinnati finished 4-15-4 overall during the 2020 season while going 2-10-0 on the road. FC Cincinnati scored 13 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 37.
The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Nashville SC: None listed.
FC Cincinnati: Alvaro Barreal (injured).
