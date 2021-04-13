Chapman homers, A’s beat MadBum and Diamondbacks 9-5

Arizona Diamondbacks' Asdrubal Cabrera (14) flips the bat in the air after striking out as Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy checks the base runners during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, April 12, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) AP

Matt Chapman homered among his three hits, Jed Lowrie added two hits and three RBIs, and the Oakland Athletics roughed up Madison Bumgarner in a 9-5 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday night.

Lowrie doubled home two runs in the third inning and singled and scored in a three-run fifth capped by Chapman’s second homer of the season for a 6-2 lead.

Bumgarner (0-2) gave up seven hits and six runs in 4 2/3 innings, with five strikeouts and three walks. He was removed after hitting Sean Murphy with a pitch following Chapman’s solo homer.

Bumgarner has allowed 22 hits and 12 walks in 13 2/3 innings this season, his latest struggles since signing an $85 million, five-year contract with Arizona as a free agent before last season. He was 1-4 with a 6.48 ERA in nine starts in 2020.

Ramon Laureano had two hits, two runs and two stolen bases for Oakland, which has won four of five after starting the season 0-6. Laureano leads the majors with seven stolen bases.

Arizona closed to 6-5 on run-scoring hits by Asdrubal Cabrera and David Peralta in the seventh inning before Oakland scored once in the eighth and twice in the ninth.

Chapman drove in Lowrie with a ninth-inning single and scored on Murphy's double.

Oakland starter Chris Bassitt (1-2) gave up two hits and two runs in five innings, striking out four. Arizona loaded the bases with one out in the fifth on two of Bassitt’s five walks and a throwing error by first baseman Matt Olson, but Bassitt retired the side on a popup and a fly ball to preserve a 6-2 lead.

Arizona third baseman Eduardo Escobar was hitless, ending his career-best home run streak at four games.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Athletics: Olson was hit by a pitch in the right arm in the seventh and replaced by Seth Brown in the bottom of the eighth. … DH/1B Mitch Moreland (hamstring) missed his third consecutive game.

Dbacks: 1B Christian Walker (strained right oblique) was placed on the injured list. INF Andrew Young was recalled to take Walker's roster spot. … OF Josh Reddick signed a minor league contract and is expected to report to the Diamondbacks’ training facility in Scottsdale.

UP NEXT

Arizona right-hander Zac Gallen will be activated from the injured list for his 2021 debut Tuesday. Gallen has been out since sustaining a hairline fracture in his right forearm during batting practice in mid-March. He was the Diamondbacks’ most relatable starter last season, going 3-2 with a 2.75 ERA in 12 starts. Oakland left-hander Jesus Luzardo (0-1, 6.10) will make his third start of the season