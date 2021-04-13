Bulls take on the Magic on 3-game slide

Orlando Magic (17-37, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (22-31, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago aims to end its three-game slide when the Bulls take on Orlando.

The Bulls are 12-12 against conference opponents. Chicago is eighth in the NBA with 26.6 assists per game led by Tomas Satoransky averaging 5.1.

The Magic are 10-20 in conference play. Orlando is 2-5 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Bulls won the last matchup 118-92 on Feb. 6. Zach LaVine scored 39 points to help lead Chicago to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: LaVine leads the Bulls averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers, and is scoring 27.5 points per game while shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc. Satoransky is averaging 8.8 points and 6.1 assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Wendell Carter Jr. leads the Magic averaging 13.4 points and is adding 8.3 rebounds. Terrence Ross is averaging 12.5 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 31.0% over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 3-7, averaging 109.3 points, 44 rebounds, 28.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.9 points on 49.5% shooting.

Magic: 2-8, averaging 102.2 points, 43.4 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.6 points on 47.8% shooting.

INJURIES: Bulls: Garrett Temple: out (hamstring).

Magic: Otto Porter Jr.: out (foot), Gary Harris: out (rest), Markelle Fultz: out for season (knee), Jonathan Isaac: out for season (knee), Mohamed Bamba: day to day (hip).