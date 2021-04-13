Red Sox top Twins in snowy game delayed after Minn. shooting

Boston Red Sox celebrate a 4-2 win over the Minnesota Twins in a baseball game Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at Target Field in Minneapolis. In the background is a sign about George Floyd. (Elizabeth Flores/Star Tribune via AP) AP

Rafael Devers homered for the fourth straight game and the streaking Boston Red Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 4-2 on a snowy Tuesday in a series opener moved back following the fatal police shooting of a Black man in a nearby suburb.

Hunter Renfroe hit a solo homer and Bobby Dalbec added a pair of RBI doubles as Boston won its seventh in a row after losing its first three games of the season.

Monday’s game was postponed due to safety and sensitivity concerns in the Twin Cities after the police shooting a day earlier of Daunte Wright during a traffic stop. The Twins held a moment of silence for Wright prior to Tuesday’s game.

Snow flurries fell for most of the game and it was 33 degrees for the first pitch. That made for the third-coldest start at Target Field, the record being 27 degrees on April 7, 2018.

Adam Ottavino (1-0) earned the win with a scoreless inning of relief. Matt Barnes pitched a perfect ninth for his first save of the season.

Randy Dobnak (0-2) took the loss for Minnesota, which has lost three in a row.

MARINERS 4, ORIOLES 3, 8 INNINGS, 1ST GAME

BALTIMORE (AP) — Kyle Seager hit an RBI double in the eighth and Seattle won its third extra-inning game in as many tries this season, beating Baltimore in the first game of a doubleheader.

Seager, who has reached base in nine of his last 10 plate appearances, laced a one-out double to center off Tanner Scott (0-1). That scored Mitch Haniger, who opened the extra frame as the automatic runner on second base.

Seattle won its third in a row overall. The Orioles have dropped four straight and six of seven.

Rafael Montero (1-0) earned the victory despite surrendering the lead in the seventh inning. Kendall Graveman pitched the eighth for his first career save.

METS 4, PHILLIES 3, 8 INNINGS, 1ST GAME

NEW YORK (AP) — Pete Alonso and Jonathan Villar each hit an RBI single in the eighth inning to give New York the win over Philadelphia in the first game of their doubleheader.

Dominic Smith socked an early two-run homer for the Mets, who took the opener of a four-game series between NL East rivals in extra innings.

With the Mets down a run, Alonso opened the bottom of the eighth with a sharp single off Héctor Neris (0-1) that scored placement runner Francisco Lindor from second. It was New York’s first hit since the second inning.

With the bases loaded, Villar lofted a full-count pitch to left-center over the head of left fielder Andrew McCutchen.

Trevor May (1-1) struck out Jean Segura with two runners in scoring position and ended up with his first win for the Mets.

ATHLETICS 7, DIAMONDBACKS 5

PHOENIX (AP) — Jed Lowrie hit a tying, three-run homer in the seventh inning, Seth Brown had a solo shot in the next frame and Oakland rallied from a five-run deficit to beat Arizona.

Arizona’s bullpen was sharp before unraveling in the seventh inning.

Mark Canha made it 5-2 win an RBI single and Lowrie followed with a three-run homer off Kevin Ginkel. Brown led off the eighth with his homer off Anthony Swarzak (0-1) and Matt Chapman’s run-scoring triple off the wall in the ninth made it 7-5.

Yusmeiro Petit (3-0) got the final out in the seventh inning and Lou Trivino worked around a walk in the ninth for his first save.

Oakland has won five of six since starting the season 0-6.