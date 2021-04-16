WHL 2020-21 Standings

Read Next

Sebastian Cossa stopped all 30 shots he faced while staying undefeated in 12 starts, and the Edmonton Oil Kings blanked the Lethbridge Hurricanes 4-0 on Thursday in Western Hockey League action.

Cossa's second shutout of the season helped Edmonton pick up its fourth win in a row. He's 12-0-0 in 2020-21 and leads all WHL goaltenders with a 1.33 goals-against average and .948 save percentage.