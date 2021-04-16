Marte’s 3-run HR in 8th lifts Marlins to 4-1 win vs Giants

Miami Marlins' Magneuris Sierra, center, congratulates Starling Marte (6) after Marte hit a three-run home run in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Friday, April 16, 2021, in Miami. To the left is Giants catcher Buster Posey. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier) AP

Starling Marte snapped an eighth-inning tie with a three-run homer and the Miami Marlins defeated the San Francisco Giants 4-1 on Friday night.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. also homered for the Marlins. Marte’s shot to left-center field off reliever Wandy Peralta sent Miami to its fifth victory in six games.

Pinch-hitter Jesús Aguilar began the decisive rally with a one-out walk against reliever Matt Wisler (0-2). Corey Dickerson’s single advanced pinch-runner Magneuris Sierra to second.

Anthony Bass (1-2) pitched a perfect eighth and Yimi García closed with a scoreless ninth for his third save.

The Giants struck first on Evan Longoria’s RBI single off starter Daniel Castano in the fourth. Longoria drove in Mike Yastrzemski, who doubled to open the inning.

Chisholm’s leadoff homer in the fifth tied it. Chisholm drove Anthony DeSclafani’s slider over the wall in right for his third homer and fifth consecutive game with an extra-base hit.

DeSclafani allowed four hits and struck out four in six innings. He has yielded two runs in his three starts this season.

Castano was lifted for a pinch-hitter in the fifth. The left-hander permitted one run, three hits and two walks in his season debut.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: RHP Johnny Cueto (right lat strain) is expected to miss at least two starts, according to manager Gabe Kapler. RHP Camilo Doval was promoted from minor league camp to replace Cueto.

Marlins: RHP Elieser Hernandez (right biceps inflammation) and RHP Sixto Sanchez (mild right shoulder inflammation) are progressing with their throwing programs.

UP NEXT

Giants RHP Aaron Sanchez (0-1, 2.70 ERA) starts the middle game of the series Saturday against RHP Sandy Alcantara (0-1, 2.45).