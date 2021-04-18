Heat top Nets 109-107; Durant exits in 1st with thigh injury

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo, second from right, is mobbed by teammates after he made the winning shot against the Brooklyn Nets at the end of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) AP

Bam Adebayo’s 13-foot jumper rattled in as time expired, and the Miami Heat defeated the Brooklyn Nets 109-107 on Sunday to snap a three-game slide.

Adebayo had 21 points and 15 rebounds for the Heat, who trailed by six points in the final minutes before finishing the game on a 10-2 run. Goran Dragic scored 18 points, Kendrick Nunn scored 17 and Trevor Ariza had 15 for Miami.

Landry Shamet had 30 points for Brooklyn, and Kyrie Irving scored 20 for the Nets. Brooklyn played again without James Harden, sidelined with a hamstring issue, and lost Kevin Durant early in the first quarter with a left thigh contusion.

Jimmy Butler was held out by Miami with a sprained right ankle, his 16th game missed this season.

HAWKS 129, PACERS 117

ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young scored 34 points, Clint Capela had 25 points and 24 rebounds and Atlanta beat Indiana.

Bogdan Bogdanovic and Kevin Huerter each chipped in 23 points and Young had 11 assists for the Hawks, who have won eight of 10 and are 17-6 under interim coach Nate McMillan. Atlanta has won nine of 11 at home.

Malcolm Brogdon finished with 29 points and Domantas Sabonis and T.J. McConnell scored 18 apiece for Indiana, which had won five of seven on the road.

KNICKS 122, PELICANS 112, OT

NEW YORK (AP) — Julius Randle had 33 points and 10 assists, Derrick Rose made huge plays all over the court to spark New York’s streak-saving finish and the Knicks beat New Orleans for their sixth consecutive victory.

Rose scored 23 points. He had the assist on Reggie Bullock’s 3-pointer with 2.3 seconds left in regulation, blocked a last shot by the Pelicans that would’ve won it and then opened overtime with a steal and layup to give New York the lead for good.

The Knicks controlled the extra period from there to extend their longest winning streak since an eight-game run in 2013-14.

Zion Williamson had 34 points and nine rebounds in his first career game at Madison Square Garden. Eric Bledsoe scored 20 of his 22 points after halftime for the Pelicans.