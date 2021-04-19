Top scorers meet in New Orleans-Brooklyn matchup

Brooklyn Nets (38-19, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (25-32, 11th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Zion Williamson and Kyrie Irving meet when New Orleans hosts Brooklyn. Williamson is eighth in the NBA averaging 26.8 points per game and Irving is seventh in the league averaging 27.3 points per game.

The Pelicans have gone 16-14 at home. New Orleans has a 2-6 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Nets are 15-12 on the road. Brooklyn is second in the Eastern Conference scoring 118.8 points per game and is shooting 49.5%.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Nets won the last matchup 139-111 on April 7. Irving scored 24 points to help lead Brooklyn to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lonzo Ball leads the Pelicans with 3.0 made 3-pointers, and is averaging 14 points while shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc. Steven Adams is averaging 8.9 rebounds and 6.5 points per game over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Irving is second on the Nets averaging 6.1 assists while scoring 27.3 points per game. Joe Harris is averaging 15.1 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 50.8% over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 4-6, averaging 111 points, 49.2 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.1 points on 48.1% shooting.

Nets: 6-4, averaging 117.3 points, 44.3 rebounds, 28.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.5 points on 46.3% shooting.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Nickeil Alexander-Walker: out (ankle), Josh Hart: out (thumb).

Nets: Tyler Johnson: out (knee), Spencer Dinwiddie: out for season (acl), James Harden: day to day (hamstring), Chris Chiozza: out (hand), Kevin Durant: day to day (thigh).