Live updates, Carolina Hurricanes vs Tampa Bay Lightning

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev (98) knocks the puck away from Carolina Hurricanes right wing Andrei Svechnikov (37) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara) AP

(The Hurricanes face the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first of two games Monday at 7 p.m. Check here for game updates)

The Hurricanes open a road trip Monday with the first of two games against Tampa Bay, followed by two against the Florida Panthers this week. That’s the Central Division leadership group of three.

Will it be an early preview of the Stanley Cup playoffs, or just four regular-season games in April?

“I don’t know. I still feel like we still have a little bit to go to get to that point but obviously Tampa and Florida are two of the elite teams in the league,” Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour said after Monday’s morning skate. “They’re going to be there at the end and we’re going to have to go through one of them, if not both of them at some point if we want to have success.”

Under the postseason format for 2021, the first two rounds of the playoffs will be intradivisional. It’s possible the Canes could face either the Lightning or Panthers, or both, if they win.

“It’s going to be a challenge no matter what,” Brind’Amour said. “You get to the playoffs and it’s a different animal, but we’ll talk about that when and if we get there.”

The Canes, Lightning and Panthers have leapfrogged each other at the top of the Central. The Canes (29-10-4) go into Monday’s game leading the division with 62 points, one ahead of Florida and two in front of Tampa Bay -- the Canes have two games-in-hand on the Panthers and one on the Lightning.

After this week, the Canes will not face either the Lightning or Panthers again as the 56-game regular season comes to an end.

The lineup

Brind’Amour said Monday the intention was to use two goaltenders down the stretch of the regular season and said Petr Mrazek would start Monday’s game.

And to complete the back-to-back Tuesday against Tampa Bay? Alex Nedeljkovic or James Reimer? Brind’Amour wouldn’t say.

“It’s tough on those guys because you’re not going to make everybody happy,” he said. “We just have to do what’s best for the group. We’re probably going to lean to two guys more just to keep them sharp.”

In one lineup change, defenseman Jake Gardiner will be paired with Jani Hakanpaa. Defenseman Jake Bean will be a healthy scratch.

Teravainen update

Forward Teuvo Teravainen is with the team on the six-game road trip that ends next week with two games against Dallas. It’s possible the forward, who has played one game since Feb. 19 as he recovers from a concussion, could rejoin the lineup during the trip, Brind’Amour said.

“We’re waiting on him to say ‘book me in’ and then he’ll go in,” Brind’Amour said. “Hopefully he’ll get the bug and feel good and he’ll get in there.”