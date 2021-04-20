Kane, Blackhawks to host the Predators

Nashville Predators (25-21-1, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (21-20-5, sixth in the Central Division)

Chicago; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blackhawks -109, Predators -111; over/under is 0

BOTTOM LINE: Patrick Kane and Chicago hit the ice against Nashville. Kane ranks third in the league with 57 points, scoring 15 goals and recording 42 assists.

The Blackhawks are 21-20-5 against the rest of their division. Chicago has given up 31 power-play goals, killing 75.8% of opponent chances.

The Predators are 25-21-1 against Central Division teams. Nashville averages 9.6 penalty minutes per game, the sixth-most in the NHL. Mathieu Olivier leads the team serving 68 total minutes.

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex DeBrincat leads the Blackhawks with 23 goals, adding 21 assists and totaling 44 points. Dylan Strome has three goals over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Mattias Ekholm leads the Predators with a plus-12 in 40 games this season. Viktor Arvidsson has five goals over the last 10 games for Nashville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 5-5-0, averaging 2.5 goals, four assists, 1.9 penalties and 4.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .900 save percentage.

Predators: 6-4-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.3 assists, 4.1 penalties and 12.3 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .936 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: Wyatt Kalynuk: day to day (hip), Adam Boqvist: out (concussion protocol), Calvin de Haan: day to day (hip).

Predators: Dante Fabbro: out (upper body), Mathieu Olivier: out (lower body), Eeli Tolvanen: out (lower body).