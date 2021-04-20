Stone, Golden Knights to host the Sharks

San Jose Sharks (18-22-5, sixth in the West Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (32-11-2, first in the West Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Knights -235, Sharks +190; over/under is 0

BOTTOM LINE: Mark Stone leads Vegas into a matchup against San Jose. He's ninth in the league with 52 points, scoring 17 goals and recording 35 assists.

The Golden Knights are 32-11-2 against opponents from the West Division. Vegas is fifth in the league recording 9.1 points per game, averaging 3.3 goals and 5.8 assists.

The Sharks are 18-22-5 against West Division opponents. San Jose averages 9.7 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the league. Kurtis Gabriel leads the team serving 55 total minutes.

The teams square off for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Pacioretty leads the Golden Knights with 22 goals, adding 23 assists and collecting 45 points. Stone has 12 points over the last 10 games for Vegas.

Evander Kane has 36 total points while scoring 17 goals and totaling 19 assists for the Sharks. Tomas Hertl has three goals and three assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 8-2-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.3 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.3 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game with a .932 save percentage.

Sharks: 3-6-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.4 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while allowing three goals per game with an .898 save percentage.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Keegan Kolesar: day to day (lower body), Reilly Smith: day to day (undisclosed).

Sharks: Matt Nieto: out (lower body).