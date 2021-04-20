Live updates, Hurricanes vs Tampa Bay Lightning: No scoring in even first period

Carolina Hurricanes’ Steven Lorentz (78) crashes into Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson) AP

The first period was scoreless and an evenly played period as both teams battled for pucks, checked hard, worked hard for scoring opportunities and got solid work from their goalies.

Lightning coach Jon Cooper started Andrei Vasilevskiy for the second straight night, a tipoff on how important he views the game. Vasilevskiy is 1-6-1 overall with no rest but Cooper wanted him in net and he saw 13 shots in the first period.

Canes goalie Alex Nedeljkovic faced 11 shots and limited his rebounds allowed. Tampa’s Alex Killorn found the post with shot in the first.

Both teams had abbreviated power plays in the first. The Canes had the first 5-in-4 advantage but Andrei Svechnikov was called for slashing.

Canes center Vincent Trocheck had a shot bang off the top of the crossbar late in the period, a near-miss.

Game setup

Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said his team was lacking the proper emotion Monday in a 3-2 overtime loss to Tampa Bay.

But why? The Canes are fighting to keep their hold on first place in the Central Division. They were playing the Lightning, the 2020 Stanley Cup champions, on Tampa’s home ice. All the incentives seemed to be there.

“I don’t know,” Brind’Amour said Tuesday morning. “I just think we were a little flat. ... I think there’s just a little level that we needed to get to to compete in that game and we didn’t really have it emotionally, so it affected our whole game.

“Why? We’re in the midst of a lot of hockey, and I think we ask a lot of these guys. At the end of the day, we were still in a 2-2 game in overtime and had the first Grade-A chance (by Jordan Staal) to win it. It’s not easy playing a good team. But I know that to beat those guys we have to be at our best. That’s why I said we needed to have a little more emotional investment in that game last night.”

Whatever the reason, the Canes (29-10-5) have another chance to make that investment Tuesday, in the eighth and final regular-season game between the Canes and Lightning.

The lineup

Brind’Amour said goalie Alex Nedeljkovic would be in net, giving the rookie the start ahead of veteran James Reimer. It appeared to be an indication Brind’Amour intends to go with Petr Mrazek and Nedeljkovic -- and possibly sit Reimer -- in the final games of the regular season. Reimer was the backup Tuesday.

Brind’Amour said Tuesday morning that there could be a lineup change or two among the skaters, saying, “Everything’s kind of up in the air with some game-time decisions on other players.” He said he hoped no changes would be needed.

One player who would not be a part of a lineup change Tuesday is forward Teuvo Teravainen, Brind’Amour said. Teravainen, recovering from concussion symptoms, could play during the six-game road trip but his return was “still a few days away” Brind’Amour said.