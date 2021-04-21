Castillo expected to start as Cincinnati hosts Arizona

Arizona Diamondbacks (6-10, fourth in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (9-6, first in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (0-0, 2.25 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 8 strikeouts) Reds: Luis Castillo (1-1, 7.04 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -136, Diamondbacks +119; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Eduardo Escobar and the Diamondbacks will take on the Reds Tuesday.

The Reds are 7-2 in home games in 2020. Cincinnati ranks fourth in the MLB in hitting with a .262 batting average, Jesse Winker leads the team with an average of .368.

The Diamondbacks have gone 4-7 away from home. Arizona has hit 22 home runs this season, fifth in the MLB. Eduardo Escobar leads them with six, averaging one every 9.7 at-bats.

The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 7-0. Luke Weaver recorded his first victory and David Peralta went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for Arizona. Jose De Leon took his first loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Naquin leads the Reds with seven extra base hits and is slugging .714.

Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with eight extra base hits and is slugging .586.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .235 batting average, 4.40 ERA

Diamondbacks: 4-6, .228 batting average, 4.48 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Reds: Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Aristides Aquino: (hand), Shogo Akiyama: (hamstring), Mike Moustakas: (illness), Alex Blandino: (undisclosed).

Diamondbacks: Joakim Soria: (calf), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), Ketel Marte: (hamstring), Tim Locastro: (finger), Christian Walker: (oblique).