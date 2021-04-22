Live updates, Carolina Hurricanes vs Florida Panthers

Carolina Hurricanes center Jordan Staal (11) and Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov (16) fight for the puck during the third period at an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier) AP

(The Hurricanes and Panthers face off in a 7 p.m. game. Check here for game updates)

Big game or just one of 56 games?

It looks big. The Hurricanes and Panthers are tied at the top of the Central Division with 65 points, three points ahead of that team that won the Stanley Cup last season, Tampa Bay. The Canes are first, having played two fewer games than Florida and with a better winning percentage (.722).

But after the game Thursday at the BB&T Center, the winner will be first and the loser in second in the Central. And they’ll play it again Saturday to finish out their eight-game regular-season series.

The Panthers were 35-26-8 last season when COVID-19 put a halt to the NHL season. In the league’s return to play postseason, Florida lost its best-of-five qualifier to the New York Islanders in four games.

But the Panthers are 30-12-5 this season, making a strong early push by going 11-2-2 in their first 15 games.

“I think Florida’s just realizing the potential they’ve had here for a while, but it’s all coming together now,” Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour said Thursday.

Like the Canes, the Panthers believe they have the kind of team -- even with top defenseman Aaron Ekblad out with an injury -- to make a deep playoff run.

“They’re a good team,” Canes captain Jordan Staal said after Thursday’s morning skate. “They’re always a threat to score goals. They’re very quick at moving the puck off turnovers and in their D zone. They’re always keeping you on your toes and you’ve always got to be aware of where everyone is on the ice.”

The Panthers bring a three-game winning streak into the game and have won seven straight at home. They swept a two-game set against Columbus, winning 4-2 and 5-1, and have scored 14 goals in the past three games.

The lineup

Alex Nedeljkovic will be the starting goalie for the Canes and will face the Panthers’ Sergei Bobrovsky. The Canes’ web site reported Thursday that goalie Petr Mrazek was set to play Thursday but is dealing with some lower-body issues.

Defenseman Joakim Ryan will make his Hurricanes debut Thursday with Brady Skjei in the concussion protocol. Ryan will be paired with Jani Hakanpaa.

Forward Teuvo Teravainen participated in the morning skate but was ruled out of Thursday’s game by Brind’Amour. Teravainen has not played a game since early March because of concussion symptoms.