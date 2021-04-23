Padres edge Dodgers 3-2 to open key NL West series

Arizona Diamondbacks' David Peralta (6) hits a single in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Thursday, April 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston) AP

Jurickson Profar singled and scored the tiebreaking run in the eighth inning, and the San Diego Padres opened the second series of the season in Southern California’s lively baseball rivalry with a 3-2 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday night.

Trent Grisham homered and had two hits for the Padres, who snapped a three-game skid as they opened a four-game series at chilly Chavez Ravine with the Dodgers’ first home loss of the season.

Los Angeles took two of three in San Diego last weekend, but the Padres answered with timely hits, strong pitching and a fantastic inning-ending double play in the eighth, capping yet another well-played matchup between two stacked rosters.

AJ Pollock and Sheldon Neuse hit back-to-back homers leading off the seventh for the major league-leading Dodgers, who have lost three of four after a 13-2 start to the season. With several key hitters injured, Los Angeles has scored just 10 runs in its last five games.

Profar and Victor Caratini singled off Blake Treinen (1-1) leading off the eighth, and Profar put San Diego back ahead on Fernando Tatis Jr.‘s double-play groundout. Profar then barely failed to make a diving catch on Will Smith’s tailing fly down the left field line after a long run, putting two Dodgers in scoring position with nobody out in the eighth.

After Max Muncy grounded out and Pollock was intentionally walked to load the bases, Neuse smoked a 105-mph grounder to second baseman Jake Cronenworth, who barely knocked down the ball. San Diego then turned a double play in which both Dodgers were out by minuscule margins, setting off a raucous celebration in the Padres’ dugout.

Nabil Crismatt (1-1) finished the seventh for San Diego. Mark Melancon pitched a dominant ninth for his seventh save.

GIANTS 3, MARLINS 0

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Curt Casali caught his fifth consecutive shutout, guiding Aaron Sanchez and four relievers in San Francisco’s 3-0 win over Miami.

Casali — a backup to veteran catcher Buster Posey, who got a night off — is the fifth catcher since at least 1900 to backstop a shutout in five straight starts. He joins Francisco Cervelli (2015), Chris Hoiles (1995), Alan Ashby (1986) and Ed Phelps (six straight in 1903), per Elias Sports. Casali is the first to do it with five different starting pitchers.

The Giants capitalized in the first with two outs against lefty Daniel Castano (0-1), when Darin Ruf hit an RBI double and Casali followed with a two-run single.

Sanchez (1-1) gave up two hits, struck out two and didn’t walk a batter over five impressive innings for his first victory with the Giants.

DIAMONDBACKS 14, REDS 11, 10 innings

CINCINNATI (AP) — David Peralta hit a three-run triple in a six-run 10th to finish with five hits and a career-best seven RBIs, and Arizona overcame six Cincinnati home runs.

Carson Kelly followed Peralta with a two-run homer as the Diamondbacks opened a 14-8 lead. Arizona hung on in the bottom half to complete a three-game sweep that extended its winning streak to four.

The Reds lost their fourth straight, finishing a 2-4 homestand.

Cincinnati’s Jesse Winker had his third career two-homer game, Nick Castellanos hit his sixth home run of the season as he returned from a two-game suspension and Eugenio Suárez, Joey Votto and Jonathan India also went deep. All of the Reds’ home run came from among the top four spots in the batting order.

Peralta tied his career high with his third five-hit game. He hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning, had three singles and finished a double short of the cycle.

Caleb Smith (1-1) was the winner. Lucas Sims (0-1) took the loss.

CUBS 4, METS 3, 10 innings

CHICAGO (AP) — Jason Heyward had a game-ending, pinch-hit single in the 10th after Dan Winkler stranded the bases loaded in the top of the inning, and Chicago beat New York to complete a three-game sweep.

Kris Bryant had two hits and two RBIs and Willson Contreras also drove in a run as Chicago beat the Mets for the seventh straight time dating to June 2019. Pete Alonso homered for New York, which got a stellar outing from the bullpen until Edwin Díaz let in the automatic runner in the 10th.

Javier Báez, who made the last out in the ninth, started the 10th on second. Díaz (1-1) hit Matt Duffy with the first pitch to put two runners on, and David Bote sacrificed them to second and third. Pinch-hitter Eric Sogard was intentionally walked to load the bases.

Heyward then hit for Winkler and hit a sharp grounder into right field.

YANKEES 6, INDIANS 3

CLEVELAND (AP) — Rougned Odor’s two-out, two-run single broke a seventh-inning tie — and maybe jarred New York from its hitting funk — and sent the Yankees to a win over Cleveland in the opener of a four-game series.

Odor was batting just .107 and in a 3-for-28 slide when he came up against Nick Wittgren (0-1). He slapped his single through the middle to score Aaron Judge and Gleyber Torres to break a 3-3 tie as the Yankees got just their second win in eight games.

Kyle Higashioka homered in the eighth for New York, which entered with its worst record to open a season since 1991, when Stump Merrill managed and Don Mattingly manned first base.

Domingo Germán (1-2) returned from a demotion to the alternate training site and shook off falling behind 3-0 in the first. He lasted six innings and won the first time since serving a suspension under baseball’s domestic violence policy that started in September 2019 and ended his season with an 18-4 record.

Jonathan Loaisiga and Chad Green combined for two innings of relief, and Aroldis Chapman struck out the side around a walk in the ninth for his third save.

ASTROS 8, ANGELS 2

HOUSTON (AP) — Alex Bregman had three hits and three RBIs, Cristian Javier (2-0) struck out a career-high nine in five scoreless innings and Houston snapped a three-game skid.

The Astros had lost nine of 10 after a 6-1 start. They put their road woes behind them quickly in the opener of an eight-game homestand by jumping on Alex Cobb (1-1) for five runs in less than three innings.

The Angels lost for the third time in four games on a night when Mike Trout left in the fifth inning with a bruised left elbow after being hit by a pitch an inning before. Albert Pujols, who has the most home runs of any player against the Astros, added to his total on Thursday night, hitting his 61st on a two-run shot in the sixth.

Carlos Correa had two hits, two RBIs and scored three runs. He was batting leadoff for the first time in his career with Jose Altuve on the COVID-19 list, a spot manager Dusty Baker said he’d keep until Altuve returned.

MARINERS 7, RED SOX 3

BOSTON (AP) — Mitch Haniger hit a three-run homer in the 10th inning moments after Sam Haggerty’s go-ahead double, and Seattle rallied past Boston despite getting just three hits on a cold, blustery night.

Haggerty made it 4-3 with his double off Darwinzon Hernandez (0-1), Seattle’s first hit since Ty France’s tying, two-run double against Nick Pivetta with two outs in the fifth that snapped the right-hander’s no-hit bid.

Rafael Devers homered for the Red Sox, who were cruising behind Pivetta but couldn’t hold leads of 2-0 and 3-2.

Kiké Hernández led off the seventh with a triple against Seattle reliever Casey Sadler, who bounced an 0-2 curveball for a wild pitch that got past catcher Luis Torrens and allowed Alex Verdugo to score the go-ahead run.

Seattle tied it again the eighth with help from a throwing error by reliever Adam Ottavino, who fielded J.P. Crawford’s sacrifice bunt cleanly but made a wild throw to third that allowed Haggerty to come all the way around from second. Rafael Montero (2-0) pitched a scoreless ninth.

PIRATES 4, TIGERS 2

DETROIT (AP) — Phillip Evans kept Akil Baddoo’s drive to left field in the park in the seventh inning to help Pittsburgh escape a jam, and the Pirates scored twice in the eighth to beat Detroit.

Colin Moran and Erik González hit RBI singles with two outs in the eighth in the game played through snow flurries at times.

With the score tied at 2, Baddoo nearly put the Tigers ahead, but Evans reached above the fence in left, and the ball bounced off his glove and back into the field of play. Baddoo wound up with a double, and he didn’t end up scoring. With men on first and third and one out, Sam Howard (2-1) came on and retired Robbie Grossman and Willi Castro on flyballs.

Adam Frazier had three hits for the Pirates, including a one-out single off José Cisnero (0-1) in the eighth. Frazier advanced on a wild pitch and scored on Moran’s single off Gregory Soto to give Pittsburgh the lead for good. Richard Rodríguez pitched a perfect ninth for his third save, sending the Tigers to their sixth loss in seven games.

JaCoby Jones hit a solo homer for Detroit in the fifth.