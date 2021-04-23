Doncic and the Mavericks play the Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers (35-24, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (32-26, seventh in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks take on the Los Angeles Lakers. Doncic currently ranks third in the league averaging 28.7 points per game.

The Mavericks are 18-17 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas scores 111.6 points and has outscored opponents by 1.4 points per game.

The Lakers are 21-13 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles has an 18-6 record against teams below .500.

The teams meet for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doncic is averaging 28.7 points, eight rebounds and 8.7 assists for the Mavericks. Dorian Finney-Smith is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers and 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Kyle Kuzma ranks second on the Lakers averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers while scoring 12.8 points per game and shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers and scoring 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 110.4 points, 43.8 rebounds, 22 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.6 points on 47.2% shooting.

Lakers: 4-6, averaging 107 points, 40.8 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.2 points on 47.4% shooting.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Tyrell Terry: out (personal), Maxi Kleber: out (back), Kristaps Porzingis: day to day (ankle).

Lakers: LeBron James: out (ankle), Jared Dudley: out (knee).