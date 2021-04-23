Western Conference-leading Utah faces Minnesota

Minnesota Timberwolves (16-44, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (44-15, first in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Western Conference-leading Utah Jazz host the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Jazz are 5-2 against opponents in the Northwest Division. Utah is 34-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Timberwolves are 10-24 in Western Conference play. Minnesota is 5-23 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Timberwolves won 116-111 in the last matchup on Dec. 26. D'Angelo Russell led Minnesota with 25 points, and Jordan Clarkson led Utah with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clarkson is averaging 17.5 points for the Jazz. Rudy Gobert is shooting 75.6% and averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

Karl-Anthony Towns leads the Timberwolves with 10.9 rebounds and averages 24.8 points. Ricky Rubio is averaging 5.8 assists and 8.7 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 6-4, averaging 115 points, 49.3 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.8 points on 43.7% shooting.

Timberwolves: 4-6, averaging 119.5 points, 42.3 rebounds, 26.8 assists, nine steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 124.9 points on 50.9% shooting.

INJURIES: Jazz: Donovan Mitchell: out (ankle), Udoka Azubuike: out (ankle).

Timberwolves: Malik Beasley: out (hamstring), Jaylen Nowell: day to day (tibia).