Sabres visit the Rangers after Reinhart’s 3-goal game

Buffalo Sabres (13-28-7, eighth in the East Division) vs. New York Rangers (24-18-6, fifth in the East Division)

New York; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -313, Sabres +247

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo visits the New York Rangers after Sam Reinhart scored three goals in the Sabres' 6-4 victory against the Bruins.

The Rangers are 24-18-6 in division games. New York ranks sixth in the NHL averaging 5.6 assists per game, led by Artemi Panarin with 1.0.

The Sabres are 13-28-7 against the rest of their division. Buffalo serves 6.2 penalty minutes per game, the fewest in the league. Steven Fogarty leads them averaging 0.9.

Buffalo beat New York 3-2 in the last meeting between these teams on April 3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Fox leads the Rangers with a plus-21 in 47 games this season. Panarin has five goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Rasmus Dahlin leads the Sabres with 17 total assists and has 22 points. Reinhart has seven goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-3-1, averaging 3.3 goals, six assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.

Sabres: 4-5-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.5 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while allowing 3.2 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

INJURIES: Rangers: Jack Johnson: out (sports hernia), Jacob Trouba: day to day (upper body).

Sabres: Carter Hutton: out (lower body), Jake McCabe: out (knee), Jack Eichel: out for season (neck), Linus Ullmark: out (lower body).