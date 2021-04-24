Atuesta strikes early for LAFC, Sounder rally for 1-1 tie

Nashville SC forward C.J. Sapong (17) and CF Montréal midfielder Victor Wanyama battle for the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) AP

Eduard Atuesta scored the fastest goal in Los Angeles FC history in the second minute, and Brad Smith headed home the tying goal early in the second half for the Seattle Sounders in the Western Conference powers’ 1-1 draw Saturday.

LAFC earned four points in its two season-opening home games with no contributions from its two best players, Carlos Vela and Diego Rossi.

Seattle also went to 1-0-1 in its road opener while playing without captain Nicolás Lodeiro, who has a strained left quadriceps.

Atuesta scored after backup striker Kwadwo Opoku was taken down by Seattle’s Xavier Arreaga inches from the penalty area.

Atuesta booted his free kick directly under the Seattle wall from the lip of the penalty area, beating Stefan Frei just 85 seconds after the opening whistle. The previous fastest goal in 4-year-old LAFC’s history was 96 seconds in by Dejan Jakovic last September.

Seattle finally equalized in the 54th minute when Pablo Sisniega saved Raúl Ruidíaz’s initial header before Smith lowered his bald head to waist height and knocked in the rebound.

EARTHQUAKES 3, FC DALLAS 1

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Cade Cowell had a goal and an assist to help San Jose beat FC Dallas.

Cristian Espinoza and Oswaldo Alanis also scored for San Jose (1-1-0), with Alanis connecting on a penalty kick.

Homegrown player Ricardo Pepi scored for Dallas (0-1-1).

Earthquakes star Chris Wondolowski was sent off for a dangerous foul in the 89th minute.

NEW YORK CITY FC 5, FC CINCINNATI 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Jesús Medina scored twice, Sean Johnson had his 68th shutout and New York City FC beat FC Cincinnati.

Medina has five goals in his last six games for New York (1-1-0) dating to last season.

Gudmundur Thórarinsson and Valientín Castellanos also scored and Cincinnati (0-1-1) had an own goal.

NASHVILLE 2, CF MONTREAL 2, TIE

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored in the 77th minute to pull Nashville even with CF Montreal.

Nashville (0-0-2) overcame a 2-0 deficit, cutting it one on Jhonder Cádiz's goal in the 54th.

Mason Toye and Zachary Brault-Guillard had first-half goals for Montreal (1-0-1).

TORONTO FC, WHITECAPS 2, TE

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jonathan Osorio scored in the 83rd minute for Toronto in the tie with Vancouver.

Luke Singh also scored for Toronto (0-1-1). Andy Rose and Cristian Dájome scoredd for Vancouver (1-0-1).

