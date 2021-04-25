Detroit hosts Kansas City after Boyd’s strong showing

Kansas City Royals (12-7, first in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (7-14, fifth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Sunday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Danny Duffy (2-1, .50 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 19 strikeouts) Tigers: Michael Fulmer (1-1, 3.94 ERA, .81 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers +112, Royals -130; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit heads into the matchup after a dominant performance by Matthew Boyd. Boyd threw eight innings, surrendering one run on three hits with three strikeouts against Kansas City.

The Tigers are 3-8 against the rest of their division. Detroit has hit 25 home runs this season, eleventh in the American League. Wilson Ramos leads them with six, averaging one every 11.3 at-bats.

The Royals are 4-2 against the rest of their division. Kansas City has a team on-base percentage of .304, led by Carlos Santana with a mark of .350.

The Royals won the last meeting 2-1. Brady Singer earned his first victory and Andrew Benintendi went 0-for-3 with an RBI for Kansas City. Matthew Boyd registered his second loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Akil Baddoo leads the Tigers with 13 RBIs and is batting .260.

Salvador Perez leads the Royals with five home runs and is batting .260.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, .192 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Royals: 7-3, .237 batting average, 4.08 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Nomar Mazara: (undisclosed).

Royals: Jesse Hahn: (right shoulder), Adalberto Mondesi: (right oblique strain).