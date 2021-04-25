Shoemaker expected to start for the Twins against the Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates (10-11, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (7-12, fourth in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Wil Crowe (0-0, 13.50 ERA, 4.50 WHIP, 2 strikeouts) Twins: Matt Shoemaker (1-1, 6.28 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota and Pittsburgh will face off on Sunday.

The Twins are 3-6 in home games in 2020. Minnesota has hit 20 home runs as a team this season. Byron Buxton leads them with six, averaging one every 8.5 at-bats.

The Pirates are 6-8 in road games. Pittsburgh is slugging .358 as a unit. Colin Moran leads the team with a slugging percentage of .487.

The Pirates won the last meeting 6-2. Trevor Cahill earned his first victory and Michael Perez went 3-for-3 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for Pittsburgh. Michael Pineda took his first loss for Minnesota.

TOP PERFORMERS: Buxton leads the Twins with six home runs and is batting .392.

Adam Frazier leads the Pirates with 23 hits and has nine RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 2-8, .222 batting average, 5.31 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

Pirates: 6-4, .207 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Twins: Edwar Colina: (right elbow), Max Kepler: (health protocols), Kyle Garlick: (health protocols), Andrelton Simmons: (health protocols), Miguel Sano: (hamstring), JT Riddle: (health protocols).

Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Chad Kuhl: (right shoulder), Michael Feliz: (finger), Austin Davis: (elbow), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Steven Brault: (lat strain), Ka'ai Tom: (undisclosed), Ke'Bryan Hayes: (wrist).