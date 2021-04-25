Slumping Angels look to stop 4-game slide against Astros

Los Angeles Angels (9-10, fourth in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (10-10, third in the AL West)

Houston; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Dylan Bundy (0-2, 4.50 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 28 strikeouts) Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (1-1, 5.27 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles enters the game as losers of their last four games.

The Astros are 10-5 against the rest of their division. Houston's team on-base percentage of .322 is fourth in the American League. Yuli Gurriel leads the lineup with an OBP of .460.

The Angels are 2-6 against AL West Division teams. Los Angeles has slugged .430, good for second in the American League. Mike Trout leads the team with a .804 slugging percentage, including 11 extra-base hits and six home runs.

The Astros won the last meeting 16-2. Kent Emanuel secured his first victory and Alex Bregman went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for Houston. Griffin Canning took his second loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Tucker leads the Astros with five home runs and is slugging .410.

Shohei Ohtani leads the Angels with 11 extra base hits and is slugging .611.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 4-6, .242 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Angels: 3-7, .276 batting average, 5.50 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Framber Valdez: (finger), Blake Taylor: (ankle), Andre Scrubb: (shoulder), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Enoli Paredes: (right side), Jake Odorizzi: (undisclosed), Josh James: (hip), Pedro Baez: (right shoulder), Jose Altuve: (health and safety protocols).

Angels: Felix Pena: (right hamstring), Luke Bard: (hip), Mike Trout: (elbow), Juan Lagares: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Anthony Rendon: (left groin), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow), Max Stassi: (thumb).