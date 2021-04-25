Walker expected to start for New York against Washington

Washington Nationals (8-10, fifth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (8-8, second in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Sunday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Patrick Corbin (0-2, 10.95 ERA, 1.87 WHIP, 11 strikeouts) Mets: Taijuan Walker (0-1, 3.21 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -166, Nationals +143; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Trea Turner and the Nationals will take on the Mets Sunday.

The Mets are 6-4 against the rest of their division. New York has hit 12 home runs this season, the lowest total in the National League. Pete Alonso leads the team with four while slugging .500.

The Nationals are 2-3 against opponents from the NL East. Washington ranks sixth in the majors in hitting with a .247 batting average, Josh Harrison leads the team with an average of .325.

The Nationals won the last meeting 7-1. Joe Ross earned his second victory and Yadiel Hernandez went 2-for-4 with two RBIs for Washington. Marcus Stroman registered his first loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Nimmo leads the Mets with 20 hits and has eight RBIs.

Trea Turner leads the Nationals with seven extra base hits and eight RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 5-5, .252 batting average, 3.43 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Nationals: 6-4, .232 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Mets: Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Drew Smith: (shoulder), Seth Lugo: (elbow), Carlos Carrasco: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (right shoulder), Jose Martinez: (knee).

Nationals: Wander Suero: (oblique), Stephen Strasburg: (right shoulder), Will Harris: (hand), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Juan Soto: (shoulder).