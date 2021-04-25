Sports

New York has first road game of season at Los Angeles

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

New York Red Bulls (0-1-0) vs. LA Galaxy (1-0-0)

Carson, California; Sunday, 5:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York goes on the road for the first time this season against Los Angeles.

The Galaxy went 6-12-4 overall a season ago while going 4-6-2 at home. Los Angeles scored 27 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 46.

The Red Bulls put together a 9-9-5 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 4-5-4 in road matches. New York scored 31 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 34.

The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Los Angeles: Sebastian Lletget.

New York: Jason Pendant (injured).

