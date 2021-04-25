Wood hat trick as Burnley routs Wolves 4-0 in Premier League

Burnley's Ashley Westwood, left, celebrates scoring their fourth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolves and Burnley at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England, Sunday, April 25, 2021. (Molly Darlington/Pool via AP) AP

Chris Wood scored a first-half hat trick and set up the other goal for Burnley to rout Wolverhampton 4-0 in the Premier League on Sunday.

The New Zealand international opened the scoring at Molineux in the 15th minute with a low shot inside the far post from a difficult angle, six minutes before he made it 2-0 with a close-range finish.

Wood capitalized on poor defending to head in his third goal a minute before halftime.

Wood set up Ashley Westwood to complete the rout with five minutes of normal time remaining.

Burnley climbed further away from the relegation zone to 14th, five points behind 12th-place Wolves.