New York plays Phoenix, seeks 8th straight home win

Phoenix Suns (42-18, second in the Western Conference) vs. New York Knicks (34-27, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Suns -1.5; over/under is 215.5

BOTTOM LINE: New York will try to keep its seven-game home win streak intact when the Knicks play Phoenix.

The Knicks have gone 21-10 in home games. New York is 22-7 when winning the rebound battle and averages 45.6 rebounds per game.

The Suns are 19-9 on the road. Phoenix ranks fifth in the Western Conference shooting 37.3% from 3-point range.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julius Randle is averaging 24 points, 10.5 rebounds and six assists for the Knicks. Randle is averaging 9.1 rebounds and 29.3 points per game over the last 10 games for New York.

Cameron Johnson ranks second on the Suns averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers while scoring 9.9 points per game and shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc. Mikal Bridges is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers and scoring 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 9-1, averaging 116.6 points, 45.4 rebounds, 22.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.6 points on 44.4% shooting.

Suns: 6-4, averaging 112.5 points, 41.7 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.7 points on 48.6% shooting.

INJURIES: Knicks: Mitchell Robinson: out (ankle), Alec Burks: out (health and safety protocols).

Suns: Dario Saric: day to day (ankle), Abdel Nader: out (knee), Langston Galloway: day to day (personal), Jae Crowder: day to day (ankle).