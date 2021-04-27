Spurs take on the Heat, look for 4th straight win

San Antonio Spurs (31-29, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (32-30, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio will look to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Spurs take on Miami.

The Heat are 18-14 in home games. Miami ranks second in the Eastern Conference at limiting opponent scoring, allowing just 107.1 points while holding opponents to 45.2% shooting.

The Spurs have gone 18-10 away from home. San Antonio is 13-4 when outrebounding opponents and averages 44.1 rebounds per game.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Heat won 107-87 in the last matchup on April 21. Bam Adebayo led Miami with 23 points, and DeMar DeRozan led San Antonio with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duncan Robinson leads the Heat with 3.4 made 3-pointers, and is averaging 13 points while shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc. Adebayo is shooting 55.3% and averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

Jakob Poeltl leads the Spurs with 8.0 rebounds and averages 8.5 points. Keldon Johnson is shooting 49.1% and averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 5-5, averaging 105 points, 37.9 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 10.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106 points on 48.2% shooting.

Spurs: 7-3, averaging 112.6 points, 45.2 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.6 points on 45.1% shooting.

INJURIES: Heat: Victor Oladipo: out (knee), Kendrick Nunn: out (elbow), Andre Iguodala: out (hip), Tyler Herro: out (foot).

Spurs: Trey Lyles: out (ankle), Derrick White: day to day (ankle).