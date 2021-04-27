Sports

NCAA women’s soccer tournament in NC: Scores, schedule, how to watch on Tuesday

By From Staff Reports

The NCAA women’s soccer tournament starts around North Carolina on Tuesday. First-round winners advance to the championship bracket of 16 teams. Those games begin Friday. Here’s the online bracket.

Here’s Tuesday’s schedule and scores. We’ll update this story as the day goes on. Check back for updates.

Tuesday’s games

Iowa vs. Campbell, 3 p.m., ESPN3

South Florida vs. Central Connecticut State, 3 p.m., Tourbeau Sports Network

Denver vs. Loyola Chicago, 3 p.m., Tourbeau Sports Network

Ole Miss vs. Bowling Green, 6 p.m., Stretch Internet

New Mexico vs. Navy, 6 p.m.

Rutgers vs. Southeastern Louisiana, 7 p.m., ESPN3

Colorado vs. South Alabama, 7 p.m., Tourbeau Sports Network

Washington vs. Liberty | 7 p.m., Tourbeau Sports Network

