NCAA women’s soccer tournament in NC: Scores, schedule, how to watch on Tuesday
The NCAA women’s soccer tournament starts around North Carolina on Tuesday. First-round winners advance to the championship bracket of 16 teams. Those games begin Friday. Here’s the online bracket.
Here’s Tuesday’s schedule and scores. We’ll update this story as the day goes on. Check back for updates.
Tuesday’s games
Iowa vs. Campbell, 3 p.m., ESPN3
South Florida vs. Central Connecticut State, 3 p.m., Tourbeau Sports Network
Denver vs. Loyola Chicago, 3 p.m., Tourbeau Sports Network
Ole Miss vs. Bowling Green, 6 p.m., Stretch Internet
New Mexico vs. Navy, 6 p.m.
Rutgers vs. Southeastern Louisiana, 7 p.m., ESPN3
Colorado vs. South Alabama, 7 p.m., Tourbeau Sports Network
Washington vs. Liberty | 7 p.m., Tourbeau Sports Network
