Live updates, Carolina Hurricanes vs Chicago Blackhawks

Carolina Hurricanes Jordan Staal (11) battles for the puck with Chicago Blackhawks David Kampf (64) during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, May 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker) AP

(The Hurricanes and Blackhawks complete a back-to-back set Tuesday at 7 p.m. Check here for game updates.)

Hurricanes goalie Petr Mrazek took more than two months to recover from a thumb injury. Once back, in early April, he played five games, then was injured and out again.

With the regular season winding down, Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour has said a few times that Mrazek needed to get back and play a few games before the playoffs. Mrazek will do that Tuesday against the Blackhawks.

Brind’Amour said Tuesday morning that Mrazek would make his first start since April 19 against Tampa Bay. Mrazek did back up Alex Nedeljkovic in Monday’s game, his first time on the bench since going out with a lower-body injury.

“I don’t think he had a really serious injury,” Brind’Amour said. “It’s a matter of getting enough practice time, which we don’t do, to feel good. He had a good couple days, and we’ve got to get him up to speed.

“We’re running out of runway here. He needs to get some game action.”

The Canes (35-10-7), who lead the Central Division, will have three games remaining in the regular season after Tuesday -- one final game with Chicago (22-24-6), then two road games against Nashville.

Mrazek was 3-0-2 in his five games after returning from the thumb injury, which required surgery and kept him out 31 games. He shut out the Dallas Stars in his first game back.

Mrazek’s numbers this season are impressive: a 1.60 goals-against average, the NHL’s best, and .939 save percentage. But he has played just nine games.

The lineup

Brind’Amour said Tuesday that defenseman Brady Skjei would be a game-time decision, saying Skjei was a “little banged up” in Monday’s game but that it was “nothing serious.”

With no other lineup changes planned, forwards Brock McGinn (upper-body injury), Jordan Martinook (lower-body)and Cedric Paquette (lower-body) will continue to be sidelined.