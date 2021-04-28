Tampa Bay hosts Dallas after Killorn’s 2-goal game

Dallas Stars (21-16-12, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (33-14-2, third in the Central Division)

Tampa, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lightning -162, Stars +134

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay hosts the Dallas Stars after Alex Killorn scored two goals in the Lightning's 7-4 win against the Blackhawks.

The Lightning are 33-14-2 in division games. Tampa Bay ranks sixth in the NHL averaging 5.7 assists per game, led by Gemel Smith with 0.8.

The Stars are 21-16-12 against opponents in the Central Division. Dallas has scored 35 power-play goals, converting on 24% of chances.

In their last meeting on March 25, Dallas won 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brayden Point leads the Lightning with 45 points, scoring 21 goals and registering 24 assists. Ondrej Palat has nine assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Joe Pavelski leads the Stars with 44 points, scoring 21 goals and adding 23 assists. Jason Robertson has 13 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 7-3-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

Stars: 6-2-2, averaging three goals, 4.8 assists, 2.2 penalties and five penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with an .892 save percentage.

INJURIES: Lightning: David Savard: day to day (lower body).

Stars: None listed.