Huberdeau and the Panthers visit the Blackhawks

Florida Panthers (32-14-5, second in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (22-22-5, sixth in the Central Division)

Chicago; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blackhawks +115, Panthers -140

BOTTOM LINE: Jonathan Huberdeau and Florida hit the ice against Chicago. He ranks eighth in the in the league with 57 points, scoring 18 goals and totaling 39 assists.

The Blackhawks have gone 22-22-5 against division opponents. Chicago has converted on 22.4% of power-play opportunities, recording 35 power-play goals.

The Panthers are 32-14-5 against the rest of their division. Florida has scored 165 goals and is ninth in the league averaging 3.2 goals per game. Aleksander Barkov leads the team with 24.

Chicago beat Florida 3-0 in the last meeting between these teams on March 25.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex DeBrincat leads the Blackhawks with a plus-six in 45 games this season. Patrick Kane has nine assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Huberdeau leads the Panthers with 39 total assists and has 57 points. Barkov has eight goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 5-5-0, averaging three goals, 4.7 assists, 2.7 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with an .885 save percentage.

Panthers: 6-3-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.5 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while allowing 2.9 goals per game with an .893 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: Adam Boqvist: day to day (upper body), Calvin de Haan: day to day (hip).

Panthers: Noah Juulsen: out (undisclosed), Carter Verhaeghe: out (upper body), Mason Marchment: day to day (upper body), Patric Hornqvist: day to day (upper body).