Carolina hosts Detroit after Staal’s 2-goal game

Detroit Red Wings (17-25-9, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (32-10-7, first in the Central Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -334, Red Wings +260

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings visit Carolina after Jordan Staal scored two goals in the Hurricanes' 5-1 victory against the Stars.

The Hurricanes are 32-10-7 against the rest of their division. Carolina is 11th in the NHL with 32.1 shots per game and is averaging 3.2 goals.

The Red Wings are 17-25-9 against the rest of their division. Detroit has allowed 33 power-play goals, killing 77.2% of opponent opportunities.

In their last meeting on April 12, Detroit won 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Aho leads the Hurricanes with 21 goals, adding 28 assists and collecting 49 points. Staal has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.

Adam Erne leads the Red Wings with 11 goals and has 19 points. Jakub Vrana has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 5-1-4, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.7 assists, 4.2 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .923 save percentage.

Red Wings: 4-3-3, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.6 assists, 3.2 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .922 save percentage.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Petr Mrazek: day to day (lower body), Brady Skjei: day to day (concussion protocol), Jesper Fast: day to day (lower body), Jordan Martinook: day to day (lower body).

Red Wings: Robby Fabbri: day to day (upper body), Frans Nielsen: out for season (lower body), Dylan Larkin: out (upper body).