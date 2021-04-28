Boston faces Buffalo, seeks 5th straight home win

Buffalo Sabres (13-30-7, eighth in the East Division) vs. Boston Bruins (28-14-6, fourth in the East Division)

Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -334, Sabres +260

BOTTOM LINE: Boston hosts Buffalo trying to extend its four-game home winning streak.

The Bruins are 28-14-6 against the rest of their division. Boston serves 10.1 penalty minutes per game, the most in the NHL. Trent Frederic leads the team serving 55 total minutes.

The Sabres are 13-30-7 against division opponents. Buffalo serves 6.3 penalty minutes per game, the least in the NHL. Steven Fogarty leads the team averaging 0.9.

Buffalo knocked off Boston 6-4 in the last meeting between these teams on April 23. Sam Reinhart scored three goals for the Sabres in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrice Bergeron leads the Bruins with a plus-25 in 47 games this season. Brad Marchand has seven goals over the last 10 games for Boston.

Rasmus Dahlin leads the Sabres with 18 total assists and has 23 points. Reinhart has nine goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 7-3-0, averaging three goals, 5.2 assists, 4.6 penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .923 save percentage.

Sabres: 4-5-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.2 assists, three penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while allowing 3.1 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

INJURIES: Bruins: None listed.

Sabres: Carter Hutton: out (lower body), Jake McCabe: out (knee), Jack Eichel: out for season (neck), Linus Ullmark: out (lower body).