Sixers storm past Hawks 127-83, clinch postseason berth

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid (21) knocks a loose ball away from Atlanta Hawks' Lou Williams (6) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in Philadelphia.

Seth Curry scored 20 points, Tobias Harris and Joel Embiid each added 17 and the Philadelphia 76ers built a big early lead and cruised to a 127-83 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night to clinch an Eastern Conference playoff berth.

Shake Milton and Furkan Korkmaz scored 12 apiece and Tyrese Maxey added 11 for the Sixers, who became the second team in the Eastern Conference to secure a postseason spot. The Sixers are currently second in the East, a game behind Brooklyn and 2 1/2 games ahead of third-place Milwaukee with 10 games to play.

Both the Nets and Bucks were off Wednesday.

Atlanta was missing star guard Trae Young, who missed his fourth game since spraining his left ankle on April 21 against New York. John Collins scored 21 points and Solomon Hill added 14 for Atlanta.

WIZARDS 116, LAKERS 107

WASHINGTON (AP) — NBA scoring leader Bradley Beal scored 27 points and Russell Westbrook posted his 13th triple-double in April, helping Washington beat the Lakers.

Los Angeles lost for the fourth time in five games. The Lakers are 8-12 without LeBron James as he sits out with an ankle injury.

Westbrook finished with 18 points, 18 rebounds and 14 assists. That extends his NBA record for most triple-doubles in a month and gives him 30 for the season and 176 for his career, just five away from Oscar Robertson’s career mark.

Anthony Davis scored 26 points for the Lakers.

HEAT 116, SPURS 111

MIAMI (AP) — Erik Spoelstra got a milestone win, Jimmy Butler scored 29 points, Bam Adebayo scored 21 and Miami went on a 17-0 run in the second half before hanging on late to beat San Antonio.

It was the 600th regular-season win for Spoelstra, making him the 27th coach in NBA history to win that many and just the sixth coach to do so with one franchise.

Adebayo added 11 rebounds for Miami, which got 18 points from three players — Kendrick Nunn, plus reserves Goran Dragic and Dewayne Dedmon.

Dejounte Murray had 22 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists for the Spurs, who were without starting guard Derrick White, who is expected to miss the rest of the season with a sprained ankle. DeMar DeRozan scored 20 for the Spurs, who got 18 from Lonnie Walker IV, 13 from Rudy Gay and 11 from Devin Vassell.

MAGIC 109, CAVALIERS 104

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cole Anthony made the tiebreaking layup with 45 seconds left, and Orlando squandered a 23-point lead before edging Cleveland and snapping a six-game losing streak.

Gary Harris had 19 points, six rebounds and seven assists for Orlando, which won for the second time in 14 games and pulled into a tie with Detroit for the worst record in the East. Chuma Okeke had 18 points before exiting with a twisted ankle.

Kevin Love missed his first eight shots, seven of them 3-pointers, and finished with six points on 2 of 11 from the field. He added 10 rebounds, six assists and three steals.

Darius Garland scored 25 points in the Cavaliers’ fourth straight loss, while Cedi Osman had 19 points and Jarrett Allen added 17 points and 13 rebounds.

CELTICS 120, HORNETS 111

BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 38 points, Jayson Tatum added 35, and Boston rebounded from an embarrassing loss a night earlier with a win over Charlotte.

Tristan Thompson chipped in with 12 points and 13 rebounds for Boston, which had lost four of its last five following a six-game winning streak.

Devonte’ Graham led Charlotte with 25 points, and P.J. Washington and Miles Bridges each had 19.

Hornets’ leading scorer Terry Rozier was held to 15 points on 4-for-18 shooting, collecting nine in the final quarter.

KNICKS 113, BULLS 94

NEW YORK (AP) — Julius Randle scored 34 points and New York beat Chicago for its 10th win in 11 games.

RJ Barrett added 22 points as New York bounced back from its loss to Phoenix that snapped a nine-game winning streak. Immanuel Quickley and Reggie Bullock each scored 13 points as the Knicks regained sole possession of fourth place in the Eastern Conference.

Nikola Vucevic had 26 points and 18 rebounds for Chicago. Lauri Markkanen added 14 points, while Colby White and Garrett Temple each had 12.