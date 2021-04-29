Washington takes road win streak into matchup with Cleveland

Washington Wizards (28-34, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (21-41, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Washington will try to keep its three-game road win streak alive when the Wizards play Cleveland.

The Cavaliers have gone 15-21 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland is 6-23 when opponents win the rebound battle and averages 42.5 rebounds per game.

The Wizards are 10-23 in Eastern Conference play. Washington ranks sixth in the NBA scoring 51.3 points per game in the paint led by Bradley Beal averaging 12.4.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Wizards won the last meeting 119-110 on April 25. Beal scored 33 points to help lead Washington to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarrett Allen is averaging 13.9 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Cavaliers. Darius Garland is averaging 20 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 42.6% over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Beal is averaging 31.3 points and 4.8 rebounds for the Wizards. Russell Westbrook is averaging 12.2 assists and 21.9 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 2-8, averaging 104.7 points, 41.2 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.3 points on 48.7% shooting.

Wizards: 9-1, averaging 123 points, 48.3 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114 points on 45.3% shooting.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Isaiah Hartenstein: out (concussion), Dylan Windler: out (knee), Taurean Prince: out for season (ankle), Larry Nance Jr.: out (thumb), Lamar Stevens: out (concussion), Collin Sexton: out (concussion), Matthew Dellavedova: out (neck).

Wizards: Deni Avdija: out for season (leg), Thomas Bryant: out for season (left knee).