Receiver Jaylen Waddle reunited with Tua Tagovailoa in Miami

Jaylen Waddle is headed to the Miami Dolphins to provide a dynamic target for his former Alabama teammate, Tua Tagovailoa.

The Dolphins selected Waddle with the sixth overall pick Thursday night, choosing him over another Alabama receiver, Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith. It’s the highest Miami has ever taken a receiver.

A social media video showed Tagovailoa grinning when the selection of Waddle was announced.

“J-Dub. Yessir!” Tagovailoa said with a laugh.

“We’re going to do our best to try to make plays,” Waddle said, “and hopefully we can make it happen and try to be part of something special.”

Tagovailoa, the No. 5 overall draft pick in 2020, became Miami’s No. 1 QB in Week 8 and went 6-3 as the starter.

The speedy, 5-foot-9, 180-pound Waddle played in only six games last season because of a broken left ankle. He averaged 18.9 yards on 106 receptions in three seasons at Alabama, including 17 touchdowns, and scored three times on kick returns.

Elusive after the catch, Waddle may be used primarily as a slot receiver.

Since 2018, Miami general manager Chris Grier has selected three other Alabama players in the first two rounds: Tagovailoa, defensive tackle Raekwon Davis and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Miami originally had the No. 3 overall pick, but Grier traded down to 12th and then back up to sixth. The Dolphins also held the 18th pick in the first round, and remained in the market for an edge rusher and running back.

Upon hiring Flores two years ago, owner Stephen Ross pledged to build through the draft, and that remains the approach after the Dolphins doubled their 2019 win total to 10 last year. They took a low-key approach to free agency, offering mostly one-year deals.

