Vikings, after trading down, pick Christian Darrisaw in first round of the NFL draft

The Vikings made a move to protect quarterback Kirk Cousins' blind side, selecting left tackle Christian Darrisaw of Virginia Tech with the 23rd pick in the NFL draft on Thursday night.

The Vikings had traded down in the first round for the second year in a row, sending the No. 14 pick to the Jets.

The Vikings also sent a fourth-round pick to the Jets and gained two more third-round picks. They now have four third-round picks and three fourth-rounders, giving them plenty of options should they choose to move back into the second round on Friday after trading their second-round pick to the Jaguars in the Yannick Ngakoue trade last August.

The Vikings entered the first round of the draft with holes on their offensive and defensive lines. They were without a left tackle with Riley Reiff now in Cincinnati and starting guard Dakota Dozier has struggled in pass protection. Danielle Hunter's absence last year underscored the team's need for another pass rusher. Ngakoue, who played only six games for the Vikings, led the team in sacks last season with 5 1/2.

Just before the Vikings went on the clock at No. 14, the Chargers selected the offensive tackle Rashawn Slater of Northwestern, widely considered one of the top players at his position in the draft.

With the No. 14 pick, the Jets selected offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker, who played guard at USC.

The Vikings had a keen interest in the 6-5, 322-pound Darrisaw and still got their man after trading down.

This was the fourth time the Vikings have traded down in the first round since Rick Spielman gained full control of the roster in 2012. They moved down a pick in 2012 and 2014 before taking Matt Kalil and Anthony Barr, respectively, and dropped six spots before taking Jeff Gladney with their second first-round pick last year.

The Vikings moved up for an additional first-round pick each year from 2012 to 2014, but haven't done so since then.