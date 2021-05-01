China’s Lin Xiyu has 1-stroke 54-hole lead at LPGA Singapore

Inbee Park tees off at the second hole during the final round of the LPGA's Hugel-Air Premia LA Open golf tournament at Wilshire Country Club Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) AP

China’s Lin Xiyu tapped in on the 18th hole for her fourth birdie of the back nine and a 5-under 67 to take a one-stroke lead Saturday after three rounds of the LPGA Tour's HSBC Women’s World Championship.

Lin had a 54-hole total of 14-under 202 at Sentosa Golf Club.

Hannah Green shot her second consecutive 66 to move into a share of second place, level with world No. 2-ranked Inbee Park, who shot 70 with a birdie on the 18th after a double-bogey 7 on the 16th cost her the lead.

Park, who appeared to be limping late in her round Saturday, led by one stroke after the first round and was tied for the lead after two.

Gaby Lopez had the low round of the day with a 65 to leave the Mexican player in fourth place, two strokes behind. Lydia Ko, who holed out from the fairway for an eagle on the 18th to finish with a 69, was tied for fifth, four behind.

Former Women’s PGA champion Green has had 15 consecutive rounds under par. The Australian, who shot 71 on Thursday, was one of only three players who shot in the 60s all four rounds in Los Angeles last week.

World No. 1 Jin Young Ko shot 67 after a 76 on Friday to leave her 12 strokes behind Lin.