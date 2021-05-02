McDavid and the Oilers visit the Canucks

Edmonton Oilers (30-17-2, second in the North Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (19-23-3, seventh in the North Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canucks +132, Oilers -162

BOTTOM LINE: Connor McDavid leads Edmonton into a matchup against Vancouver. He's first in the league with 87 points, scoring 29 goals and totaling 58 assists.

The Canucks are 19-23-3 in division games. Vancouver averages 9.8 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the league. Alexander Edler leads the team serving 54 total minutes.

The Oilers are 30-17-2 against the rest of their division. Edmonton ranks ninth in the NHL recording 8.7 points per game, averaging 3.2 goals and 5.5 assists.

In their last meeting on March 13, Vancouver won 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brock Boeser has 37 total points for the Canucks, 17 goals and 20 assists. Bo Horvat has 8 points over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

McDavid leads the Oilers with 58 total assists and has 87 points. Leon Draisaitl has five goals and nine assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 3-7-0, averaging two goals, 3.2 assists, 3.4 penalties and 11 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with an .896 save percentage.

Oilers: 7-3-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.1 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.9 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game with a .939 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canucks: Tyler Motte: day to day (undisclosed), Antoine Roussel: out (lower body), Elias Pettersson: out (upper body).

Oilers: Jujhar Khaira: day to day (upper body), Kris Russell: day to day (lower body).