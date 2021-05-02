Jets visit the Senators after Lewis’ 2-goal game

Winnipeg Jets (27-20-3, third in the North Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (19-27-5, sixth in the North Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Senators +136, Jets -167

BOTTOM LINE: Winnipeg visits the Ottawa Senators after Trevor Lewis scored two goals in the Jets' 5-3 loss to the Canadiens.

The Senators are 19-27-5 against North Division opponents. Ottawa averages 9.2 penalty minutes per game, the sixth-most in the NHL. Brady Tkachuk leads the team serving 63 total minutes.

The Jets are 27-20-3 against North Division opponents. Winnipeg has allowed 28 power-play goals, stopping 79.1% of opponent chances.

In their last matchup on April 14, Winnipeg won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Formenton leads the Senators with a plus-four in 16 games this season. Josh Norris has six assists over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

Mark Scheifele leads the Jets with 55 points, scoring 19 goals and registering 36 assists. Nikolaj Ehlers has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 6-3-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 4.8 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .927 save percentage.

Jets: 3-7-0, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.5 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while allowing three goals per game with an .896 save percentage.

INJURIES: Senators: Anton Forsberg: day to day (lower body), Joey Daccord: out (ankle), Micheal Haley: out (groin), Matt Murray: day to day (lower body), Austin Watson: out (wrist).

Jets: Nikolaj Ehlers: out (upper-body), Adam Lowry: day to day (concussion protocol).