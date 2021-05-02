Mahle scheduled to start for Cincinnati against Chicago

Chicago Cubs (12-15, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (12-14, third in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Sunday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Trevor Williams (2-2, 4.44 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 27 strikeouts) Reds: Tyler Mahle (1-1, 1.40 ERA, .97 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -144, Cubs +125; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati and Chicago will face off on Sunday.

The Reds are 6-5 against NL Central teams. Cincinnati has hit 38 home runs this season, second in the National League. Nick Castellanos leads them with seven, averaging one every 14.3 at-bats.

The Cubs are 7-10 in division play. The Chicago offense has compiled a .218 batting average as a team this season, Kris Bryant leads the team with a mark of .308.

The Cubs won the last meeting 3-2. Rex Brothers earned his first victory and Nico Hoerner went 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI for Chicago. Luis Castillo took his third loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Castellanos leads the Reds with 14 extra base hits and is slugging .590.

Bryant leads the Cubs with seven home runs and is batting .308.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 3-7, .226 batting average, 5.36 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Cubs: 4-6, .246 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Reds: Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Jesse Winker: (back), Aristides Aquino: (hand), Shogo Akiyama: (hamstring), Jonathan India: (undisclosed).

Cubs: Rowan Wick: (oblique), Shelby Miller: (back), Trevor Megill: (forearm), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Joc Pederson: (wrist), Austin Romine: (left wrist), Willson Contreras: (right thigh).