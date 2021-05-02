Booker scores 32 as Suns hold off Thunder 123-120

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Aleksej Pokusevski (17) goes against Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, May 2, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Garett Fisbeck) AP

Devin Booker scored 32 points, and the Phoenix Suns held off the Oklahoma City Thunder 123-120 on Sunday night.

Former Thunder guard Chris Paul had 18 points and 11 assists, and Torrey Craig added 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Suns, who shot 54%. Phoenix entered the night one-half game behind Utah for the best record in the Western Conference.

Phoenix led 119-103 with 3:29 remaining before the Thunder closed the game on a 17-4 run. Oklahoma City was coming off a 152-95 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night, the worst home loss in NBA history.

Darius Bazley had 19 points and nine rebounds and Theo Maledon added 18 points for the Thunder, who have lost 20 of 22.

Booker scored 16 points in the first half to help Phoenix take a 64-57 lead. Craig had 13 points on 6-for-7 shooting to help the Suns shoot 58% before the break.

Phoenix led 98-85 after three quarters. Booker scored 14 points on 5-for-6 shooting from the field in the period.

Paul hit a contested 3-pointer from beyond the top of the key as the shot clock expired to give the Suns a 110-94 lead with just over 7 minutes to play.

Oklahoma City made a final surge. Isaiah Roby dunked and was fouled with just under a minute to play. He made the free throw to make it a 121-116 game.

Booker was called for an offensive foul, giving the Thunder the ball back. Booker was called for a technical for disagreeing with the call, and Maledon made the free throw to make it 121-117.

Dort was sent to the line after apparently being fouled while shooting a 3-pointer with 16 seconds remaining. Phoenix challenged and it was successful, leading to a jump ball. Phoenix won the jump ball, and a scramble for the ball ran the clock down to six seconds before Mikal Bridges made two free throws to put the game out of reach.

TIP-INS

Suns: Beat Oklahoma City 140-103 in their previous meeting on April 2, the start of a 14-game Thunder losing streak. ... Booker scored 12 points in the first quarter. ... Opened the second quarter on a 14-1 run. ... Bridges scored 17 points.

Thunder: Shot 57% in the first quarter to take a 33-27 lead. ... Forward Aleksej Pokusevski returned after missing Saturday’s game against Indiana with a bruised left knee, then left Sunday's game with the same injury. The rookie finished with four points and two assists in 10 minutes. ... Ty Jerome and Kenrich Williams each scored 15 points.

UP NEXT

Suns: Visit the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday.

Thunder: Host the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday.