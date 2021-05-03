UNC football loses defensive back to transfer portal. Find out who

North Carolina coach Mack Brown waves to fans at the conclusion of the Tar Heels’ Spring football game on Saturday, April 24, 2021 in Chapel Hill, N.C. rwillett@newsobserver.com

North Carolina announced defensive back Welton Spottsville has entered the transfer portal. The 5-foot-11 rising junior appeared in 22 games the past two seasons for the Tar Heels with the majority of his playing time spent on special teams.

The Heels recruited Spottsville as a receiver out of Havelock (N.C.) High School, where he racked up more than 1,000 receiving yards as a senior and helped lead his team to the 2018 3-A state semifinals. He was rated the No. 32 player in the state by Rivals.com in the Class of 2018.

He converted to the secondary before his sophomore season, working mainly as a nickel back. In Carolina’s spring game, Spottsville was working behind rising junior Giovanni Biggers on the second unit. The Heels’ secondary, if healthy, should be one of the deepest units on the team.

Spottsville will make the third defensive player from last season to transfer joining defensive back Patrice Rene and linebacker Khadry Jackson. Rising sophomore receiver Ray Rose has also entered the transfer portal.

UNC coach Mack Brown will meet with the media on Tuesday to wrap up the spring, including evaluations from the spring game and if he anticipates any more transfers.